Geraldine Paschal, 93 of Temple, GA passed away, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton. She was born October 11, 1929.
The family received friends Monday, January 23, 2023 from 1:00 p.m until 2:00 p.m at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Graveside Service was conducted, Monday, January 23, 2023 at 3:00 p.m from the Graveside at Ephesus Cemetery in Heard County, Georgia with Rev. Mark Paschal and Rev. Chris Jiles officiating.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements
