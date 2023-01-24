Geraldine Paschal, 93 of Temple, GA passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton. She was born Oct. 11, 1929.
The family received friends Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 from 1 until 2 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 7:27 pm
Graveside Service was conducted, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 3 p.m from the Graveside at Ephesus Cemetery in Heard County, Georgia with Rev. Mark Paschal and Rev. Chris Jiles officiating.
