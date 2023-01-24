Geraldine Paschal, 93 of Temple, GA passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton. She was born Oct. 11, 1929.

The family received friends Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 from 1 until 2 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Paschal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos