Mrs. Geraldine M. Rainwater, 91, of Jonesboro, Ga.., formerly of Palmetto, Ga.., died December 16, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Douglasville, Ga.. on December 23, 1929, the daughter of the late Wade Y. Sibley and Lillian Turner Sibley. She worked for a number of years at Grady Brown’s Hosiery Mill in Villa Rica, Ga.. She loved to crochet, enjoyed sewing and making beautiful clothes, was a fabulous cook and took great pleasure in growing beautiful flowers. She worked for many years as a home daycare worker and cared for many children through the years. She was very family oriented and was totally devoted to her husband and children. She was a Baptist by faith. She will be missed by her loving family and many friends, but will be remembered, with a smile, for the beautiful memories she leaves behind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Rainwater; a son, Terry Rainwater; a granddaughter, Kristy Davis; her sister, Dorothy Lee; two brothers, Wade Sibley and Robert Sibley; and a great grandson, Ryan Hayes.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Davis of Jonesboro, Ga.; two granddaughters, Kim Montgomery of Jonesboro and Kelly Hayes of Stockbridge, Ga.; a great grandson, Jon-Erik Montgomery of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and her adopted family, Pat Brown and her two sons Jason and Allen Brown of Lithia Springs, Ga.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, December 19, 2021 from noon until the service hour.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with Chaplain Adrian Neely officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers. Tracy Rainwater, Jason Brown, Alan Brown, Andrew Rainwater and Curt Mize.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Brightmoor Hospice for the love and care they have extended to their loved one and to their many friends for their prayers and help during their mother & grandmother’s illness. May God bless each of you.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
