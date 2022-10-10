I have not written a column about domestic law in well over a decade. However, our firm has expanded by hiring Stephen Bonanno, a top notch family law and DUI attorney.

Steve reminded me of this is a little known law with huge consequences. In general, Georgia allows for the award of alimony in divorce actions on a temporary or permanent basis, depending on the evidence and/or suggestions of legal extortion from the opposing party. And where permanent alimony is awarded, the law allows for modification of alimony where there has been a change in the income and financial status of either former spouse.

