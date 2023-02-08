According to a press release from AAA, gas prices across the state of Georgia have declined this week dropping to an average price of $3.34 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Despite being five cents less than it was last week the average price is still 52 cents more than it was last month. Based on these numbers supplied by AAA, to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline it will cost a consumer $50.10.
“Georgians finally felt relief at the pump this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Despite rising gas demand across the U.S. and recently elevated oil prices, the growth in total supply has helped to limit pump price increases.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $3.11 per gallon at both the CITGO and Marathon off of Bankhead Highway. There are 15 gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging from $3.12 and $3.29.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.19 at the Pilot located at 95 Liberty Road near I-20. There are only seven other gas stations that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.29 to $3.32
The lowest priced gas in Haralson County, according to GasBuddy, is $3.09 per gallon at the CITGO located at 54 Farmington Avenue, the CITGO at 115 School Street and the Marathon at 34 Farmington Avenue. There are 11 other gas stations in Haralson County that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.14 and $3.29.
According to the press release, the national average decreased by only three cents to $3.47. The dip in the national average can also be supported by the increase of total domestic gasoline stocks by 2.6 million barrels to 234.6 million barrels.
Although there are gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state and national average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton and Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy.
