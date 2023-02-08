According to a press release from AAA, gas prices across the state of Georgia have declined this week dropping to an average price of $3.34 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Despite being five cents less than it was last week the average price is still 52 cents more than it was last month. Based on these numbers supplied by AAA, to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline it will cost a consumer $50.10.

“Georgians finally felt relief at the pump this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Despite rising gas demand across the U.S. and recently elevated oil prices, the growth in total supply has helped to limit pump price increases.”

