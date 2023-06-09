A national election research center is proclaiming Georgia a leader in voter registration for adopting a system that’s greatly increased election participation over the last several years.

According to a report released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, during the first four years since Georgia implemented a new automatic voter registration system, the rate of Georgians registered to vote increased from 78% to 98% in 2020. The study says a key factor spurring the current 7.1 million active voters in Georgia is attributable to the Georgia Department of Driver Services policy change to automatically sign up residents for voter eligibility whenever they apply for a new driver’s license or state ID. The state department also immediately notifies state and local election officials about any changes to a voter’s contact information when they move to a new residence.