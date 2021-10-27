Georgia Estelle (Redding) Vines, age 74, of Villa Rica passed away on October 19, 2021.
She was born June 27, 1947. Mrs. Vines was the daughter of the late, George Redding and the late, Callie Redding. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vines is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Vines; her son-in-law, Tracy George; two sisters, Lois Camp and Ethel Wright; her brother, John Redding; and three brothers-in-law, Roy Vines, Leroy Wright and Waymon Rutledge.
Survivors include her son, Richard and Mary Vines of Villa Rica; four daughters, Becky and Scott Watkins of Villa Rica, Linda and Dwayne Madden of Bremen, Tonya George of Temple and Melissa Vines of Temple; her sister Francis (Peggy) Rutledge; Mrs. her brother, Buster and Macy Redding; Mrs. Vines is also survived by a host of other grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. and other relatives.
Visitation was Friday, Oct 22, 2021 and Sunday, Oct 24, 2021. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, October 23, 2021, from the chapel of Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple. Interment followed in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple was entrusted with the arrangements.
