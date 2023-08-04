Ardent watchers of programming carried Georgia Public Broadcasting are probably familiar with the name, David Zelski.
And if not, then the highly popular weekly shows such as “Georgia Traveler” and more recently, the current “Fork in the Road” that debuted in January, should ring a note of familiarity.
Zelski, a five-time Emmy winning producer, was in town Friday as the featured speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton’s weekly meeting held at the Carrollton Depot.
“I love coming to Carrollton. It’s a beautiful, historic town with so many interesting places both in the community, but also throughout the surrounding area,” Zelski said, “so it’s a real pleasure to be with you.”
Zelski has been a producer of several programs at Georgia Public Broadcasting through the years, including “Lawmakers,” “Georgia Business Report,” “Georgia Week in Review” and “Prep Sports Plus.”
He also was the co-creator, editor, senior producer and co-host of GPB’s “Georgia Traveler.”
“The places that I have visited and featured are beautiful and unique,” Zelski said, “but I most enjoy talking with the people. All of them have a story to tell.”
During his presentation Friday, he played video clips of some his guests from their fields, gardens and other sites related to their works.
Zelski’s newest production, “Fork in the Road,” is a 30-minute program that airs Fridays on GPB at 7 and 11 p.m. The show features Zelski’s travels across the state that showcase personal stories of Georgia’s farmers, fishermen, merchants, artisans, chefs and others who help provide Georgia grown products to people in the Peach State and beyond.
“Fork in the Road” is sponsored by Georgia Grown, the marketing and economic development arm of the Georgia Department of Agriculture. According to Zelski, viewers of the show get to experience a myriad of the state’s cattle ranches, dairies, orchards, farms, seafood operations, produce distribution, food manufacturing, restaurants, and other sites and venues through real-world examples and on-the-farm interviews.
According to Matthew Kulinski, deputy director for Georgia Grown, viewers will leave every video with an improved understanding of how their food is produced and its relationship to their lives.”
The series is produced by Zelski whose experiential story-telling style will take viewers behind the scenes on various farm operations and show how the work is done in addition to telling how it gets done.
Zelski said he developed an interest in farming stories while filming agri-tourism operations for Georgia Traveler that sometimes put him to work farming.
“I love these stories because there’s so much passion in what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re great stories, the animals are quirky and fun. People who don’t see life on the farm don’t understand what goes into it and they don’t understand how fascinating it can be. This series will allow them to be outsiders coming in to learn this industry.”
A Fork in the Road will premiere on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Programs will repeat at 8:30 a.m. Sundays. Episodes will also be available at www.AForkintheRoadTV.com starting on Jan. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.