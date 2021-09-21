Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin told a group of young students and educators via Zoom that “there are consequences to everything they do in life.”
The Zoom began at 6:30 p.m., and was streamed live Monday night through the NAACP’s Facebook page.
A mixture of middle school, high school, and college students joined in on the call, as well as teachers and principals from different school districts in Carrollton.
Before starting her presentation, James Stocks, President of the Carroll County NAACP, gave a little background information on Colvin.
She was born and raised in Atlanta. She attended Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in government and religion from Sweet Briar College in Virginia, and her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law.
Colvin discovered her love for trial work early in her career as assistant solicitor in Athens-Clark County. Then, she went on to serve as assistant general counsel to Clark Atlanta University, and then as assistant district attorney in Clayton County.
Before becoming a judge, Colvin was an assistant United States attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, where she prosecuted a wide range of offenses from drug trafficking to white collar crime.
At the start of her presentation, Colvin made sure to tell each caller that she respects and acknowledges all of them.
“Each of you are unique and are experiencing things that may be different from every other person on this call tonight,” said Colvin. “But, I want to remind you all that there are consequences to everything you do in life whether it be good or bad.”
During the Zoom call, Colvin emphasized her message several times that “everyone in your circle is not in your corner.”
Because it is easier to relate to real world situations, Colvin then used a Clayton County court case decision to make her point of how this is to be true.
Her example was the story of two best friends— one, she said, was troubled and the other one was an athlete.
The athlete considered both himself and the troubled individual to be very good friends. And one day, when they were hanging out, the troubled friend asked to go to McDonalds, so the athletic friend took him.
However, when they pulled up and walked inside, the troubled friend pulled out a gun to rob the restaurant, while the athletic friend wanted nothing to do with it.
But because the athlete considered the troubled individual to be a friend, he was also convicted of armed robbery. Colvin said this happened because he was at the wrong place and at the wrong time.
And as a result, the athlete served five years out of a 10 year sentence.
“That’s why it is very important to be careful about who you call your friend,” said Colvin.
Colvin used this example because while it may be very sad, the athlete did not let his circumstances take over his life. Instead he received his high school diploma while he was in prison, as well as a college degree.
Another point Colvin made during the call was that any illegal act in life is an illegal act on social media. Everything on the internet is there forever, she said.
In other words, posts by an individual that includes illegal acts, could possibly lead to an individual facing criminal charges.
“So think about it like this, everything you put on social media is like a template for law enforcement,” said Colvin. “It’s recorded somewhere and they have it. They have direct evidence of anything you do.
“Be careful about social media because it can get you in a world of trouble. And a lot of people have been sent to prison because of their social media postings.”
The internet is interstate commerce, Colvin said. In other words, that means it affects more than one state because it’s going worldwide, which could be a federal offense.
“That is something that you do not want on your criminal history,” said Colvin. “I don’t care if your community is one where every kid does not try to advance themselves beyond high school.
“That is not you. You are uniquely designed and made to fulfill a purpose in life— and that purpose is not to be in the criminal justice system.”
