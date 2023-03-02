The Georgia Storm hosted their invite only tryout on Feb. 11, to finish up filling their squad as they look forward to the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) season. General Manager Stephen Bivens plays a key role in recruiting for the Storm and was a big part of getting the right players at the tryout.
The tryouts were led by Head Coach Josh Bivens and Associate Head Coach Sasan Lak who wanted to not just see technical and physical attributes but also the tactical side that the Storm are striving to play this season.
The tryouts opened up by splitting up into two groups. The goalies and attackers were taken by Josh Bivens and the defenders and midfielders were led by Lak. Those drills led straight into seven on seven games followed immediately by 11 on 11 matches.
When asked his initial thoughts on what he saw at the tryout, Josh Bivens said, “Today we were really looking for some players who are bringing the playing style we are looking for, and we like to see a lot of great energy that we saw today more than anything. As well as some of the technical quality and some decision making that was good from quite a few players.”
The Storm finished last season winning just two games and finishing on seven points in 10 matches putting them bottom of their six team conference. Despite their record, the Storm did not have many issues finding the back of the net scoring 14 goals which was more than the two teams ahead of them in the conference. However, allowing 25 goals in 10 matches was a key issue that Josh Bivens wanted to address this offseason.
When discussing the tactical style of the Storm, Josh Bivens spoke highly of having an organized team not just in attack but defense as well.
“We are looking to build on last year and have a very organized team. Come out and attack really fast but we also want to improve defensively,” said Josh Bivens. “Two defensive midfielders and really look to hit teams on the counter this year.”
Despite this being the team’s third season since being founded, the Georgia Storm have high expectations. The team considers last year to have just been a down year. In their inaugural season the Storm made it all the way to the southeastern conference final and came up just short losing to their local rivals the Georgia Revolution 2-1 in the final.
With the Storm looking to bounce back to where they were in their first season, Josh Bivens said, “This year our goal is to return back and win the conference.”
The Southeast Conference is shaping up differently than it did last year. North Alabama Soccer Club have moved to the United Soccer Leagues League Two and Lanier Soccer Association Atletico Lanier have also left the NPSL. In their place, 865 Alliance out of Knoxville and Charlottetown Hops Football Club out of Charlotte have joined the NPSL Southeast Conference.
The Georgia Storm will begin their preseason matches in late April and soon after begin their regular season in the beginning of May. The Storm played their home matches out of the University of West Georgia last season and have been negotiating with the athletic department to continue playing matches at the University.
