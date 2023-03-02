The Georgia Storm hosted their invite only tryout on Feb. 11, to finish up filling their squad as they look forward to the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) season. General Manager Stephen Bivens plays a key role in recruiting for the Storm and was a big part of getting the right players at the tryout.

The tryouts were led by Head Coach Josh Bivens and Associate Head Coach Sasan Lak who wanted to not just see technical and physical attributes but also the tactical side that the Storm are striving to play this season.

