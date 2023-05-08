The Georgia Storm hosted reigning NPSL Southeast Conference Champions, Appalachian FC, at the University of West Georgia Soccer Field on Sunday night.
The home team took an early lead but a late penalty kick ultimately tied the game for good in a 1-1 draw.
The Storm’s supporter group, The Stormchasers, packed the stands for the Storm Youth Night, offering an exciting atmosphere.
The four other teams in the Southeast Conference played their opening games on Saturday night. Apotheos FC beat the Charlottetowne Hope 3-1 and the 865 Alliance beat the Georgia Revolution FC 2-1.
The Storm gave away the first big chance of the match when Max Landau drew the foul from Hugo Lorenzo just outside the 18 yard box giving Appalachian a dangerous free kick. The initial free kick was sent to the far post and headed back into the middle of the box where Jeremiah Luoma was able to get his head on it, sending the ball just inches over the bar.
Just moments later in the 17th minute, Haris Osmanbasic, of Alpharetta, Ga. was sent through on goal and eventually ended in a corner that allowed for numbers to be put into the box.
The corner bounced around among five different players before bouncing in front of Osmanbasic who struck the ball with a first-time effort on the half volley into the back of the net.
The goal was the first for Osmanbasic with the Storm. The forward played his freshman year at the University of North Georgia where he started four games and scored four goals and assisted a goal as well.
Appalachian FC responded, playing much more direct and both teams missed opportunities to score before the first half came to an end with a 1-0 Georgia Storm lead still intact.
Elie Bokota of Appalachian FC managed to get on the end of a long ball in the 57th minute and dribbled past the Storm’s keeper, Trevor McMullen, who pulled him down in the box resulting in a penalty for Appalachian FC.
The Appalachian FC captain, Landau, stepped up to the spot to take the penalty. The Englishman brought things level at 1-1 sending McMullen the wrong way, tucking the ball into the bottom left corner. The midfielder played four years at Lander University and is currently a graduate assistant for the Bearcats.
With the game drawing closer to the 90 minute mark exhaustion was clear as both teams committed fouls in dangerous areas but neither team was able to capitalize on the opportunities.
The final chance of the game came after Mauro Gutierrez drew a foul allowing Luke Holmes to step up with a chance to deliver a ball into the box. The service had just too much height as the Appalachian FC keeper, Jacob Madden, was able to rush out and make a catch.
Less than a minute later, the final whistle blew and the Georgia Storm and Appalachian FC shared the points in the Storm’s home opener.
The Storm will host the Georgia Revolution FC from McDonough on Mother’s day in a local rivalry game. The Storm currently sit joint third with Appalachian behind 865 Alliance in second and Apotheos FC at the top of the table.
