The Storm players huddle around Haris Osmanbasic after scoring the opener in a 1-1 draw with Appalachian FC.

 PHOTO BY MATTHEW DINGLE

The Georgia Storm hosted reigning NPSL Southeast Conference Champions, Appalachian FC, at the University of West Georgia Soccer Field on Sunday night.

The home team took an early lead but a late penalty kick ultimately tied the game for good in a 1-1 draw.

