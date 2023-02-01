ATLANTA — The Georgia State football program added seven student-athletes on Wednesday's National Signing Day, adding to the 16 newcomers who joined the program in the December early signing window.
The latest haul includes four high school prospects and three transfers, with two running backs, two safeties, one outside linebacker-safety, one wide receiver and one kicker joining the Panthers.
Combined with the December group, the Panthers signed 12 high school prospects along with nine four-year transfers and two junior college transfers.
Every position group is represented with three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, three receivers, three cornerbacks, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two safeties, one inside linebacker, one outside linebacker, one outside linebacker/safety, one tight end and one kicker.
"The guys that we signed [Wednesday] are very critical to our signing class and the success of our football team," head coach Shawn Elliott said. "I think we added some great individuals at positions of need, and we are thrilled to have them become Georgia State Panthers."
Among the highlights of Wednesday's group are three highly-regarded Georgia prep prospects in running back Charlie Pace from Colquitt County High School, outside linebacker-safety Camerin Marshall from Perry High School, and kicker Isaac Kone from nearby Decatur High School. All three earned all-state honors this year.
Elliott joked that he could have "driven by Isaac's house and picked him up on my way to the office this morning."
Pace is one of two talented running backs to join the fold today, along with Jaylen Foster from Emerald High School in Greenwood, S.C.
"We're thrilled to death to have [Pace] from such a great program. He's a fighter, he's explosive, he's talented," Elliott said.
"Jaylen is a three-sport athlete, he's a 4.1 GPA student, and to top it all off, he's a helluva running back. He's got really broad shoulders, so he's got a chance to be a bigger back to be able to push the pile.
"I like to think we like to run the football here a little bit," Elliott continued. "When you think about the three guys that we have here on campus and then adding these to playmakers to the bunch, it's good to be the running backs coach."
Today's signings also added a pair of experienced safeties to the GSU defense in TyGee Leach, a graduate transfer from Lehigh, and Salen Streater, a native of Monroe, N.C., who comes from Fullerton (Calif.) College.
After signing two receivers in December, the Panthers have added one more in UConn transfer Darius Bush, a Savannah native (Jenkins High School) who returned to his home state and enrolled in January.
Elliott noted that the Panthers are likely to add additional signees in May when the next transfer portal window opens.
"I'm really proud of our coaching staff for adapting to this whole transfer portal thing."
Eleven of Georgia State's 23 signees enrolled in January and will participate in spring practice, which opens Feb. 13.
The annual Spring Game set for Thursday, March 9 6:30 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium. Admission and parking for the Spring Game are free, and fans can claim free tickets at GeorgiaStateSports.com/SpringGame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.