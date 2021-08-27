Mrs. Georgia Mae Beavers Smith, 91, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1929, in Paulding County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. John Edward Beavers and the late Mrs. Nancy Sarah Ann Bundrum Beavers.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker, who loved her family and her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at yard sales and flea markets, gardening, canning and watching reruns of Gunsmoke on television.
Mrs. Smith was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harold Smith; her granddaughter, Amanda Holmes; her brothers, Herman Beavers, Henry Beavers, Thurman Beavers and Calvin Beavers; and her sisters, Vera Carroll, Irene Carroll, Shirley Godwin, Pearl Willoughby and Myrtle Beavers.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Judy Mae Holmes, and Joe Wayne Williams, of Bremen, Joel “Joey” Harold Smith, and his wife, Wilma Smith, of Villa Rica, Susan Annette Snipes, and her husband, Edward Snipes, of Dacula, and Kansas Shyanne Holmes, of Temple; her sister, Hilda White, of Powder Springs; nine grandchildren, Joni Caballero, Brandon Smith, Jennifer Holmes, Brian Smith, Beth Crawford, J. J. Holmes, Joel Snipes, Daniel Snipes, Destiny Holmes; 22 great-grandchildren; two great, great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
