Georgia’s GOP leadership introduced an elections reform bill on Tuesday that would give the state one of the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the nation. If passed, the legislation would limit who is eligible to vote by mail, require applications to be made under oath, and require some ballots to have a witness signature and a photocopy of an acceptable form of ID to be counted.
This is separate legislation from the four election bills that were passed by the Senate earlier this week. The Senate passed four bills that would add photo ID requirements to absentee applications, require counties to process absentee ballots two weeks before Election Day, and delay election results until counties can confirm the total number of votes cast.
Those bills have been sent to the state House of Representatives.
The new omnibus bill, Senate Bill 241, was introduced Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton). The omnibus bill is co-sponsored by all but three of Georgia’s Republican senators and none of the state’s Democratic senators.
“You’re going to look through the bill and think most of it is crazy,” Dugan told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday, 15 minutes before introducing the bill. “I think it’s all common sense stuff, and I already know I have some proposed amendments for when it hits (the Senate Ethics) committee, which I think it will be Thursday.”
Among the other Republican state senators co-sponsoring the bill is Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, whose district includes southeastern Carroll County and the Whitesburg area.
Under the proposed legislation, only voters who are required to be absent during in-person voting periods, work in elections, are disabled, are “required to remain on duty” at work, observe a religious holiday that conflicts with the election day, or are 65 and older would be allowed to vote by mail.
Since 2005, Georgia voters have been able to request an absentee ballot without cause. Under the proposed legislation, to apply for an absentee ballot residents would have to list their reason and swear under oath everything is correct in addition to providing county election officials with a driver’s license or state ID number and date of birth.
Voters would also have to get their absentee ballot signed by a witness and include a photocopy of an acceptable form of ID. Those who are disabled, a caregiver for a disabled person or a military or overseas voter would be exempt from this rule. Acceptable forms of ID would be photocopies of a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, bank statement or official state ID card.
Another section of the bill would establish a “voter intimidation and illegal election activities” hotline, and the state attorney general’s office would have to investigate any complaints within three business days. The State Election Board already investigates such election-related violations.
County elections officials would also be required to post daily reports of the absentee ballots they receive as well as early voting numbers.
State lawmakers would also allow a county’s legislative delegation to temporarily strip the powers from an “underperforming” county election board and its hired supervisor and then appoint a new board or supervisor after a hearing, Dugan told the Times-Georgian Tuesday.
The Georgia Senate Republican Caucus issued a statement Tuesday about this bill that said “many citizens have expressed a lack of faith and integrity in our current election systems.”
“America is a country founded on the principles of democracy, freedom and equality,” the statement said. “For the past few years, the Georgia General Assembly has worked tirelessly to produce election legislation ensuring convenient, honest, and fair voting practices in Georgia.
“We have heard these concerns voiced by many and addressing these concerns has been at the forefront of our legislative efforts this year to promote the good of this state. We have spent several hours thoroughly researching and comparing practices across the entire United States, searching for solutions to restore the integrity of elections in Georgia.”
More than 1.3 million Georgians used an absentee ballot to vote in the Nov. 3 election, when former President Donald Trump lost the Peach State in November to Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 11,779 votes.
In 2018, Gov. Brian Kemp narrowly defeated Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams. Abrams has since launched the Fair Fight organization to register more voters in Georgia and advocate for voter rights.
“Once again, GOP legislators in Georgia today showed the clear and urgent need for federal action to safeguard voting rights and pass HR 1 and HR 4 to protect voters from racist and malicious voter suppression,” said Fair Fight CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo in a statement on Wednesday. “SB 241 and HB 531 are two of the most restrictive absentee voting policies in the country. These bills are nothing less than a direct attack on voting rights in GA, framed by far-right conspiracies and disinformation that undermines our democracy and takes voting rights in Georgia back to the days of Jim Crow.”
At least one voter rights advocacy group, Common Cause Georgia, has said the election reform bills pushed through the General Assembly this past week would “make it harder for (Georgians) to vote.”
On Wednesday, the Secretary of State’s office issued a statement on these election reform bills stating, “once we see something that prioritizes the security and accessibility of elections, we’ll support it.”
“At the end of the day, many of these bills are reactionary to a three-month disinformation campaign that could have been prevented,” the statement said.
The Peach State is one of 19 states that conducts signature verification of absentee ballots and one of 34 states that allows no-excuse voting by mail, according to the Georgia Public Broadcasting website. Arkansas and Alabama are the only two states that require a photo ID to be submitted with an absentee ballot.
Meanwhile, in the state House of Representatives, a similar 59-page omnibus elections reform bill is winding through that chamber. House Bill 531 would restrict the window of time voters could request absentee ballots and ban early voting on Sundays, among other measures. This bill is co-sponsored by state Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, whose district includes Whitesburg and southeastern Carroll County.
Georgia Public Broadcasting contributed reporting for this article.
