"Law enforcement officers walk the Thin Blue Line," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Rafffensberger said Friday when he spoke to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday, "but I and my office walk the red, white and blue line,"
Raffensberger centered his remarks to the civic club held at the University of West Georgia's Z-6 Food Service Center on an array of topics, but it was clear that the focus of of his comments that upholding and enforcing voter fraud laws was at the top of his agenda.
"There was a great deal of misinformation spread around after the last election," he said.
"One publication said, and it went national, that 10,315 dead people voted. That's was totally not true."
Actually, a thorough investigation showed that out of more than 5 million ballots that were cast a total of four votes were confirmed as being under the names of deceased people.
"Our office investigated the allegation, and the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) confirmed that there were four such votes and they were cast by survivors of people who were deceased."
He also said that another allegation of voter fraud was the claim that 66,000 votes were cast by underage voters, and that claim was also invalidated.
"We actually had zero," he noted emphatically.
Rafffensberger, a Republican businessman and former state representative from Johns Creek before being elected to his current position in 2018, pointed out that the Heritage Foundation, an organization he called as one of the most conservative groups in the country, ranked Georgia number one nationally in regard to voter integrity.
"When it comes to serving as Secretary of State and being responsible for all that my office entails, the Constitution is my king," Raffensberger said as one of the keynotes of his talk.
He also addressed the highly publicized claims of voter irregularity that allegedly occurred at one of the state's largest voting sites, State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
"We videotaped the entire day-long session there and conclusively proved that there was no tampering with the voting machines and the ballots," Raffensberger said.
In days after the last election that featured numerous nationally publicized claims of voter fraud in his state, Raffensberger and members of his family received several death threats from throughout the country.
"It was a very tough period in our lives then," he said.
