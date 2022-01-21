In the South, snow anticipation triggers privation anxiety that causes a rush on grocery stores. Our DNA drives us to clear the shelves of bread and toilet paper. Television stations flaunt their storm-tracking gizmos, heralding snow like Paul Revere announcing the British are coming. Kids lobby the Almighty for frozen flakes that create repetitive glove-drying, sock-changing and hot chocolate-making duties for adults.
Add that frenzy to the excitement of celebrating a national college football title, and last week was bonkers, in a wonderful way.
In the South, they say football is King. Boys start playing young, in Pop Warner leagues, and dream of gridiron glory. Parents fill stands, watch with pride and cheer every move their sons make. Talent is developed, dreams sown, a future in the sport hoped for. While your child might not win the Heisman trophy, he might play in the NFL.
But, odds of making the team narrow in high school, narrow more in college. In the Fall, football reigns for high school athletes on Friday night and college athletes Saturday afternoon. Playing for a Division 1 school is rarified air. Playing for the national title is rarer still.
Schools with storied football programs, like Alabama and Georgia, attract the best players. That’s where Stetson Bennett, IV, a walk-on, under-rated quarterback, with a name destined to glow in neon lights, became a legend in football history.
I didn’t watch the championship game. I only watched the previous match-up between those Southern football titans, because the hype was too much to ignore. But, I write about politics and culture, sports is in that lane, so I can craft an opinion based on what happened.
Any writer worth the salt GDOT spread on Georgia roads could connect the dots, between last weekend’s parade celebrating the national championship, a rare frozen event in the Peach State and the fateful expression, “When hell freezes over.” The state froze, and we won the title, after waiting four decades.
Success has many fathers, and everyone wants a piece of the Bulldog’s championship.
Those who claim pride of ownership constitute a vast galaxy. The universe is populated by everyone who plays, or played football, or any sport for Georgia; who knows a guy who ever set foot on the football field, or is related to the groundskeepers, up to third cousins, once removed; who is a Bulldog cheer leader.
Plus, all Georgia graduates, or if you just applied to the university, or thought about attending; anyone who’s seen the legendary hedges in Sanford Stadium; folks who work for the school, or drive past it on their way to work; the citizens of Georgia’s relatives.
Anyone who has a white French bulldog like Uga, who Sports Illustrated named The Greatest Mascot in College Football History; everyone who hates the Crimson Tide (the enemy of my enemy is my friend); if you bet money on Georgia—legally, of course—and won; if you know the words to Ray Charles’ song “Georgia On My Mind”; or ever chanted, “Go Dawgs”!
Anyone who loves Georgia could write this column, or words that echo my sentiments. Anyone with ties to Alabama will skip this column, because they’re still licking their wounds. Anyone looking for an all-American story better move fast to secure the rights to this one.
The morning after his victory, I saw a bleary-eyed Bennett on Good Morning America. He looked like his head hadn’t hit a pillow. Michael Strahan told him that he would never have to pay for a drink in a bar. Such is pop-culture fame.
Bennett has nothing left to prove, but decisions about his future loom.
The drama is made for Hollywood. I wonder who will play Bennett in the movie about this Southern tale of Goliath vs Goliath and the religion of football. When my daughter, Sommer was in college, she told me that everyone needs to decide who will play them in the movie about their life.
I want Halle Berry to play me. Who will play you?
