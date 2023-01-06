Paddle-A-Thon

Georgia River Network hosts Paddle-A-Thon to encourage Georgians to explore expanding water trail systems. 

Georgia River Network (GRN) wants Georgians to visit the state’s rivers, and in 2023, the organization is offering up more than $8,000 in prizes and more than 220 miles of canoe, kayak, and paddleboard adventures to entice them to explore the state’s expanding water trail system.

The prizes are part of the organization’s Paddle-A-Thon competition in which participants compete against one another in more than a dozen categories, including most miles paddled, most trash removed, and most kayak fishing trips.

