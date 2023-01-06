Georgia River Network (GRN) wants Georgians to visit the state’s rivers, and in 2023, the organization is offering up more than $8,000 in prizes and more than 220 miles of canoe, kayak, and paddleboard adventures to entice them to explore the state’s expanding water trail system.
The prizes are part of the organization’s Paddle-A-Thon competition in which participants compete against one another in more than a dozen categories, including most miles paddled, most trash removed, and most kayak fishing trips.
According to the press release, among the prizes up for grabs in the competition are a $500 gift certificate from Public Lands in Kennesaw for most trash removed, a $250 gift certificate from Nestle-Purina for most miles paddled with your pet, and a $500 gift certificate from Cedar Creek Outdoor Center in Hiram for most miles paddled. Additionally, the top 10 contestants who raise the most money for river protection will vie for a host of prizes, including a $1000 grand prize—a gift certificate from Cedar Creek Outdoor Center.
“People who venture out on our state’s rivers inevitably want to see those rivers protected; that’s why we want people out exploring our rivers,” Rena Peck, GRN executive director, said. “Our annual Paddle-A-Thon is one of our most important fundraisers and this year, in celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary, we are expanding the Paddle-A-Thon competition to include non-fundraising categories and get more people involved in our river movement.”
The Paddle-A-Thon competition kicked off with the new year and runs through Sept. 6. Winners will be announced at the organization’s 25th anniversary celebration in the fall. The organization hopes to generate more than $50,000 for river protection and water trail development through the event., per the release.
According to the release, contestants are asked to log their paddle trips at GRN’s Paddle-A-Thon website. In addition to individual competitions, contestants can organize teams to compete for prizes including a paddle trip and dinner party for up to 25 people courtesy of the Georgia River Network.
