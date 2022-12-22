ATLANTA – With extremely cold temperatures expected throughout north and central Georgia this week, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company continuously monitors changing weather conditions and puts teams and resources in place that are ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter weather, safely and as quickly as possible.

The company has also invested in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability for customers during extreme temperatures. Across its generation fleet, the company has proactively taken measures to protect generating units and prepare them for the high-demand season, including scheduling maintenance activities in lower demand seasons. The company also maintains a robust protection program which addresses all aspects of winter weather operations and is structured to prepare the company’s generating plants and units for approaching weather, freezing and sub-freezing temperatures.

