One of the state’s top business leaders and CEO of Georgia’s largest electric utility will speak next month in Villa Rica.
Chris Womack, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power, will address civic and government leaders attending the city’s Leadership Luncheon on April 13.
Recently named one of Atlanta Magazine’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders,” Womack became chairman and CEO of the utility last May, succeeding former chairman Paul Bowers.
According to the Georgia Power website, Womack has favored the company’s efforts to foster sustainable sources of energy for its customers. He has also spoken in favor of helping community efforts toward social justice and racial equality.
The Leadership Luncheon is a series of bimonthly meetings hosted by Villa Rica Mainstreet and which brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders, and innovators to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing their respective fields. Previous speakers have included Elana Meyers Taylor, who recently became the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics.
The event is open to the public. The fee is $22 for Main Street members and $27 for non-members. The meetings begin with networking at 11:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon followed by the guest speaker.
The luncheon will be held at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex (the V-Plex), at 1605 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, or Highway 61.
Georgia Power serves 2.6 million customers across the state, 1.4 million of whom are in the company’s northwest region that includes Douglas and Carroll counties. It is the largest of four electric utilities operated by Southern Company and has operations in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. It maintains 77,000 total distribution miles across the state.
In addition to its coal-fired Wansley plant in Carroll County, the company’s plants generate electricity through hydroelectric, solar, and oil-gas fuel sources. The company (along with Oglethorpe Power Corp.) operates two nuclear plants. Plant Vogtle, located in Burke County, is currently constructing two new units; a project that represents the first new nuclear units built in the United States over the last three decades.
According to the company’s website, Womack is from Greenville, Alabama, and joined Southern Company in 1988. Before that, he worked as an aide to then Congressman Leon Panetta.
Womack has held several leadership positions within the company and its subsidiaries. Before being named president, he had served as executive vice president and president of External Affairs for Southern Company. In that role, he led overall external positioning and branding efforts including the company’s public policy strategies and overseeing the company’s governmental and regulatory affairs, corporate communication initiatives and other external and strategic business engagements.
The Leadership Luncheon series is sponsored by Villa Rica Main Street, as well as Tanner Health System, Southwire, Printpack, Flowers Foods, Georgia Power, and the City of Villa Rica.
