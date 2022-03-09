Carrollton Georgia Power area manager Patrick Harris recently took part in the Board of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development's The Essentials program held in Atlanta.
Participants were community and economic development professionals, elected officials, public servants, business leaders, educators, and engaged citizens from across Georgia. The program provided attendees an opportunity to gain a unique understanding of the complexities of economic and community development on the local, regional, and state levels.
Created in 1993, the Academy assembles a cross-section of experts, research-based curriculum and resources necessary for building a vibrant economy. The Board of Directors of the Academy represent public and private economic development organizations and agencies across Georgia.
Georgia EMC and Georgia Power provide facilitators for the program on behalf of their members and stakeholders. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs provides staff and resources to execute the program statewide. Since its inception, the Academy has provided training for thousands of Georgians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.