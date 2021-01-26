Georgia lawmakers have the once-in-a-decade task of redrawing the state’s voting districts this year, pending the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data.
While Georgia voters handed the Democrats narrow but historic wins in the U.S. Senate and presidential elections last year, Republicans maintained their hold on both chambers of the General Assembly. As a result, they secured the prize of controlling how voting districts are configured based on population shifts revealed by the census data.
However, the start of this process has been delayed because neither Georgia nor any other state has received the Census data from the federal government.
Dr. Claire Abernathy, an associate professor of politics at Stockton University in New Jersey, gave the League of Women Voters Carrollton-Carroll County a lesson in redistricting Monday.
The purpose of the census is to determine how seats are apportioned in the U.S. House of Representatives, but that determination also influences how voting districts are drawn in each state. Currently, Georgia has 14 seats in Congress with each of those congressional districts representing 1/14th of the state’s population.
With the new census data, the boundaries of those congressional districts will change with the goal of ensuring an equal number of people in each district.
This same process is repeated at other levels of government. Georgia has 56 state Senate districts while the state House has 180 districts. In the redistricting process, the boundaries of those districts will be redrawn so that each Senate and House member represents approximately the same number of people based on the census data.
The U.S. Census Bureau has said it will release its data as close to April 1 as possible. The Georgia General Assembly will then reconvene in a special session later this summer to redraw the state’s districts.
After the 2020 general election, the Republicans maintained their control of the state Senate, with 34 seats compared to 22 Democratic-controlled seats, according to Ballotpedia. But that control has been fading since 2012, when the Republicans controlled the chamber with 38 seats. In 2018, that number dropped to 35 before slipping again to 34 last year.
The Democrats have not controlled the state Senate since 2000.
The Republicans also control the state House of Representatives with 103 seats against the 77 seats held by the Democrats. But their control has also been fading since 2014, when the party had 120 seats in this chamber.
The narrow victories of President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were largely due to urban counties, where the population shifts favored Democratic candidates. If those Democratic-leaning districts remain unchanged, then GOP control of one or both chambers of the General Assembly may be eroded still further.
In most states, including Georgia, the state legislature oversees redistricting. Some voting rights advocates contend that such power can tempt the majority party in those legislatures to redraw voting districts to favor either the party or a particular incumbent.
The districts are drawn by statute, Abernathy said, meaning they need to pass by a simple majority vote in each chamber of the state legislature. The first draft is usually done by the House and Senate reapportionment committees, but the governor can veto any bills with the proposed district lines.
She added that lawmakers can “pack” minority voters together to concentrate their political power in one district or “crack” voters across districts to dilute that power, resulting in groups not being adequately represented in proportion to the population.
Abernathy said the state’s reapportionment committees have not announced any specific plans or guidelines for input during the current 2021 cycle that is about to start. There are also no statutory requirements for public input as the redistricting process unfolds and the voting maps are developed.
In fact, a senior member of the Georgia GOP who serves on a redistricting committee declined to comment on the process during a Tuesday phone call with the Times-Georgian.
However, Abernathy said the Georgia House Budget and Research Office announced in August that public hearings will be held throughout the state on the process. She said voters would have to attend one of these hearings if they would like to provide input, and changing the redistricting process would require a state constitutional amendment.
Abernathy said eight states, such as Connecticut and Illinois, have backup procedures if their state legislatures cannot pass new district lines. Other states use commissions made up of politicians and state legislators to redraw their maps, completely removing the state legislature. Some states use independent commissions, and there are regulations in those states lessening the role of elected officials.
Abernathy added that four states — Iowa, Maine, Utah and Vermont — have advisory committees with people who are not legislators that either recommend plans or work directly with the state to draw maps, but the legislature has the final say. She said this broadens the input that goes into creating new maps with new political district lines.
“These processes can take many different forms, and if the state fails to develop a plan, it might fall to the governor, the secretary of state, other members of legislative leadership, or state officials,” she said. “The backup processes usually vest map making powers with other politicians or state officials rather than the state legislators. It may replicate the same concerns with maps drawn by other state legislators.”
