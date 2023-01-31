State lawmakers could soon consider a bill that experts say could prohibit the sale of Delta-8 THC, now readily available at Georgia health food stores and other retailers.

Delta-8 is a compound found in small amounts in some types of hemp plant. It is similar to the Delta-9 compound, which produces the high marijuana users experience. In 2018, Congress passed an agriculture bill that, among other changes, made it legal to grow hemp with concentrations of Delta-9 THC below 0.3%.

Trending Videos