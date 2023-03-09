House lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on a spending plan for next year that includes additional salary bumps for hard-to-fill state jobs and more money for law enforcement and behavioral health services.

The proposed $32.5 billion budget cleared the committee hurdle Wednesday and is scheduled to go before the full chamber Thursday. From there, it will go to the Senate, where lawmakers will get a crack at their own changes. The 2023 session ends later this month.

