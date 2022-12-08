Georgia Grown Trail 27 Partner Representatives

Jonathan Dorsey (center) of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is serving as a Partner Representative of "Georgia Grown Trail 27", a division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The organization assists new agribusinesses grow and established agribusinesses thrive by bringing producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers, agritourism and consumers together in one powerful, statewide community. Pictured with Dorsey are (left to right) Janet Cochran, Georgia’s Rural Center; Eric McDonald, Haralson County Chamber of Commerce; Lisa Smith, Rome Office of Tourism and Cheryl Smith, Georgia Department of Agriculture.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Visitors, as well as residents of the western Georgia area of the state, who travel U.S. Highway 27 in northwest Georgia, including Carroll County, will see new signage that officially designates the route as "Georgia Grown Trail 27."

The trail, which was approved by legislation in 2021, stretches up the federal highway from Roopville in Carroll County through Haralson, Polk, Floyd, Catoosa counties to the Tennessee state line in Walker County and Rossville.

