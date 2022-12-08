Visitors, as well as residents of the western Georgia area of the state, who travel U.S. Highway 27 in northwest Georgia, including Carroll County, will see new signage that officially designates the route as "Georgia Grown Trail 27."
The trail, which was approved by legislation in 2021, stretches up the federal highway from Roopville in Carroll County through Haralson, Polk, Floyd, Catoosa counties to the Tennessee state line in Walker County and Rossville.
There are four other "Georgia Grown Trails" in the state, but Trail 27 is the first in the north Georgia region.
“At Georgia’s Rural Center, we worked with each county, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Representative Steve Tarvin, and the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority to facilitate the designation process and erect signs,” said Janet Cochran, project manager for Georgia’s Rural Center.
“Trail 27 brings together two of Georgia’s largest industries, tourism and agriculture, to support economic growth and sustainability in this rural part of the state," she explained.
Georgia Grown is the marketing brand of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and like other Georgia Grown Trails, Trail 27 seeks to bring attention to the area’s local products by driving business to farms, farm markets, dining establishments serving Georgia-grown foods, shops selling Georgia grown and made products, wineries, meaderies and other area attractions and events.
“Our efforts at the Georgia Department of Agriculture are to help new agribusinesses grow and existing agribusinesses thrive,” explained Cheryl Smith, agritourism manager at Georgia Department of Agriculture, "and one way to achieve this is by fostering the development of Georgia Grown Trails."
Smith said that existing Georgia Grown Trails are economic engines for rural Georgia, and an excellent way to showcase the agritourism operations scattered throughout the state.
"The new Georgia Grown Trail 27 in north Georgia will give visitors an opportunity to travel the backroads of the region while experiencing all the wonderful agritourism sites along the way," she added.
The Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation, aka Georgia’s Rural Center, serves as a central information and research hub for rural best practices, including community planning, industry-specific assistance, and other cooperative efforts with community partners. The Center was established by Georgia House Bill 951 in 2018 and is housed at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton with a satellite office in Ellijay.
Georgia Grown, a division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, assists new agribusinesses grow and established agribusinesses thrive by bringing producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers, agritourism and consumers together in one powerful, statewide community. The Georgia Grown brand is desired by business and consumers who want to buy and promote Georgia’s locally grown products.
The destination marketing organizations in each county are moving forward to build trail membership and a plan for promoting the route to visitors.
Jonathan Dorsey of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau serves as a member of the Georgia Grown Trail 27 Partner Representatives group.
