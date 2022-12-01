With the season of giving approaching, according to the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, it is more important than ever to elevate Georgia nonprofits, all of which are dealing with increased demand, rising costs, and shortages of resources and people.
Each year, Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) hosts Georgia Gives on Giving Tuesday, took the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks leading up to Giving Tuesday, which was Nov. 29, when the world unites in giving back to nonprofits that give us all so much. Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving to follow the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, per a press release.
“Georgia Gives is a great way to bring community resources to a cause. We have used this outlet as a fundraiser for the last three years. This year was a little harder with the economic hardship on most of our families and followers. Through this, as one of our last fundraisers of the year, we use the funds to help pay off our vet bills that have been ingested and start off a new year fresh,” Founder and President of Second Chance Animal Shelter & Rescue Connie Swanson said.
This year’s Giving Tuesday celebration kicked off with a 30 Days of Georgia Generosity campaign, which provided a new prompt each day to inspire Georgians to share their “thanks'' through social media while helping build momentum for Georgia Gives. In its eleventh year of uniting nonprofit, philanthropic, and for-profit partners for Georgia Gives, GCN’s new campaign aims to empower thousands of Georgia residents to share their Georgia Generosity through social media posts and online donations that will further the impact of nonprofits throughout the state, per the release.
Last year’s Georgia Gives on Giving Tuesday campaign helped raise a total of $27,147,800 for Georgia nonprofits through more than 180,000 donations. Since its founding in 2012, the Georgia Gives movement has rallied over 556,000 individual contributions and raised more than $90 million for the nonprofits working to “create positive and lasting change throughout Georgia,” per the release.
In addition, GAgives.org provides nonprofits of all sizes with complimentary online training, toolkits, campaign success stories, and more helpful resources to help them engage staff, board, volunteers, and other supporters, per the release. By registering on GAgives.org, nonprofits get the chance to be included in outreach campaigns, Georgia Gives PSAs, and other engagement opportunities designed to ignite their base, as well as competitive prizes from official Georgia Gives sponsors.
According to the press release, this year, the companies that shared their Georgia Generosity by giving nonprofits the chance to win additional donations through “power hours,” “golden tickets,” and leaderboard contests include West Rock, Arby’s Foundation, Carr Riggs & Ingram, and The Grant Partners. Additional Georgia Gives support comes from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cox Communications, Georgia News Network, Outfront Media, WSB-TV Family 2 Family, and others.
“No matter the setbacks that we continue to face, each year Georgians continue to astound us with their increased contributions and involvement on this international day of giving,” said GCN President and CEO Karen Beavor. “As nonprofits are struggling with staffing and volunteer shortages, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, and now inflation, it’s all the more urgent for Georgians to unite and help propel the efforts and impact of these organizations by taking part in Georgia Gives on Giving Tuesday. Through our 30 Days of Georgia Generosity campaign, we look forward to highlighting the many reasons we have to give thanks, and hope those involved will take time each day to share a special person, place, or organization for which they’re thankful.”
