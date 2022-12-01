With the season of giving approaching, according to the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, it is more important than ever to elevate Georgia nonprofits, all of which are dealing with increased demand, rising costs, and shortages of resources and people.

Each year, Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) hosts Georgia Gives on Giving Tuesday, took the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks leading up to Giving Tuesday, which was Nov. 29, when the world unites in giving back to nonprofits that give us all so much. Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving to follow the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, per a press release.

