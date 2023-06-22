Growing up in College Park, Georgia, ZaCouria McGowan was inspired to pursue a career in television and film production after spending several hours watching black and white movies and television shows with her grandmother. The shows she remembers best are the long-running family show, Little House on the Prairie, and the classic film, Casablanca, with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

“That sparked my interest in movies,” said McGowan about her relationship with her grandmother, who had a wide variety of DVDs of old television shows and movies. “I’ve wanted to do this since I was 12 years old.”