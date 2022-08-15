Those looking to launch their careers in the digital entertainment and the film and television production industry can set the stage for success through Georgia Film Academy (GFA) courses at University of West Georgia this fall.
GFA certification provides comprehensive knowledge of the film, television, digital entertainment and esports industries coupled with hands-on experience.
University of West Georgia course offerings include:
- GFA 1000: Introduction to Film & Television Production
- GFA 1040: Introduction to Film & Television Post-Production
- GFA 1500: Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development
“We have created a full ecosystem of entertainment arts workforce training in the state, making the film industry Georgia’s business,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, executive director at GFA.
“It’s exciting to walk the halls of our Trilith studio campus and see students from institutions across Georgia learning together in the same classes.,” Stepakoff added, “and we look forward to a new semester of these students pursuing their dreams as they work toward entering what is rapidly becoming a legacy industry for our great state.”
Since its founding in 2015, the Georgia Film Academy has fulfilled the educational and workforce needs for careers within Georgia’s growing film and creative industries, bringing professional training to 29 institutions across the state. In partnering with the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, GFA provides high schools, technical colleges and universities with film production, post-production and digital entertainment certification programs, allowing students the opportunity to gain real-life experience through internships working on the sets and in the offices of film and television productions and industry post-production facilities.
Over the last few years, Georgia has gained significant momentum as a leader in the film industry, projecting to create nearly 40,000 jobs in an 18-month period with the average salary of $84,000 for Georgia film workers. With more than 100 sound stages and the largest incentive program in the industry, Georgia has seen a 4,500% increase in economic development since 2007 and is experiencing its sixth straight year of growth.
About the Georgia Film Academy
The Georgia Film Academy is a collaboration of the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia created by state leadership to meet education and workforce needs for high demand careers in Georgia’s film and creative industries. GFA classes are offered for college credit through more than 25 University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia partner institutions. Classes may also be taken through continuing education programs at several partner institutions.
The GFA higher education program offers rigorous professional training, and may lead to union-covered film and television production craft internships and placement in creative industry apprenticeships and jobs.
Also, by providing professional training in the form of post-production education and AVID editing certification, the GFA also offers high school teacher training in production, content creation, and post-production in partnership with the Georgia Department of Eduction. These programs provide professional film and television experiences and training, as well as curriculum and resources for teachers across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.