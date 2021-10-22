Mrs. Georgia Estelle (Redding) Vines, 74, of Villa Rica passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
She was born in Rome, Georgia on Friday, June 27, 1947. Mrs. Vines was the daughter of the late, George Redding and the late, Callie Redding. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vines is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Vines; her son-in-law, Tracy George; two sisters, Lois Camp and Ethel Wright; her brother, John Redding; and three brothers-in-law, Roy Vines, Leroy Wright and Waymon Rutledge.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Mary Vines of Villa Rica; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Becky and Scott Watkins of Villa Rica, Linda and Dwayne Madden of Bremen, Tonya George of Temple and Melissa Vines of Temple; her sister Francis (Peggy) Rutledge of McDonough; her brother and sister-in-law, Buster and Macy Redding of Fairburn; grandchildren, Kelly Vines, Casey Vines, Doug Madden, Justin and Kayla Madden, Bradley and Skyler Vines, Bruce Vines, Brittney Rutledge, Kayla and Jason Thomas, Toby and Owen George, Nikki and Daniel Mullins; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Madison, Kolton, Natlie, Aiden, Braxton, Braylon, Branson, Mason, Daniel, Noah and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family will also be receiving family and friends at 215 Rockmart Rd Villa Rica, GA 30180 before and after the visitations.
Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home chapel on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Shane Tarpley officiating.
Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with Justin Madden, Doug Madden, Bradley Vines, Casey Vines, Richard Vines, Dwayne Madden, Scott Watkins and Bruce Vines serving as pallbearers.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.