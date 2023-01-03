The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) was awarded $2,495,831.85 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to be utilized in providing technical assistance and resources to partner agencies statewide, developing community support for motor vehicle safety programs, supporting data linkages and assisting in the evaluation of program efforts.

“This long-standing, unique partnership between highway safety and public health helps promote a safer Georgia,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

