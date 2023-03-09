In spite of significantly fewer felony arrests in Fulton County during the pandemic, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Boggs said Wednesday that Fulton’s 18,000 pending felony cases illustrate the severity of the strain placed on a number of judicial systems as large case backlogs threaten to take years to get settled.

During his State of the Judiciary address before state lawmakers at the Capitol, Boggs described the steep road ahead and some of the steps being taken to get a grip on the tens of thousands of civil and criminal cases that remain unresolved as Georgia courts return to normalcy.

Trending Videos