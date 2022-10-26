"George” Wiley Gammon, age 79 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born October 31, 1942 in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late T. H. Gammon and the late Mary Ruth Entrekin Gammon.
Mr. Gammon retired from the Department of Corrections State of Georgia with twenty-seven years of service.
George leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jane Jordan Gammon; sons and daughters-in-law: Tim & Vickie Gammon of Franklin, Georgia, Chris & Melanie Gammon of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Jerry & Kerri Easterwood of McDonough, Georgia; brother, Thomas Gammon of Mt. Zion; sisters: Jane Cammons and Nancy Hudgens, also of Mt. Zion; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Memorial service will be conducted Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. from Mt. Zion Methodist Church with eulogies presented by Mr. Marty Hudgens, Mr. Richard Davidson, and Dr. Don Long. Music will also be rendered by Dr. Don Long, accompanied by Ms. Cathy Gambrell.
The following gentlemen will be seated as honorary pallbearers: Jordan Easterwood, Gary Ralals, Donnie Gammon, Jordan DeGraff, Shane Reynolds, and Lynn Tincher.
