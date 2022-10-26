"George” Wiley Gammon

"George” Wiley Gammon, age 79 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born October 31, 1942 in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late T. H. Gammon and the late Mary Ruth Entrekin Gammon.

Mr. Gammon retired from the Department of Corrections State of Georgia with twenty-seven years of service.

Service information

Oct 29
Visitation
Saturday, October 29, 2022
10:00AM-12:30PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 29
Service
Saturday, October 29, 2022
1:00PM
Mt Zion United Methodist Church
49 N Prospect Ave
Mt Zion, GA 30150
