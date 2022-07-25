George Wesley Pope

George Wesley Pope Jr. of Carrollton, formerly of Acworth, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

He is the fourth of four children born to George Wesley Pope Sr. and Julia McLain Pope of Acworth. George graduated from North Cobb High School, Class of 1963, where he played football and baseball. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966 as a medic with the 196th light infantry brigade. Upon returning stateside and being discharged from the military, George attended West Georgia College where he earned three degrees. He worked at West Georgia College for 13 years before going to work for the Carroll County School System, where he would remain for the rest of his career. George served as the assistant principal of Villa Rica High School and Bowdon High School, and as the principal of the alternative school. He closed out his career as the Director of Maintenance and Facilities.

