George Wesley Pope Jr. of Carrollton, formerly of Acworth, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
He is the fourth of four children born to George Wesley Pope Sr. and Julia McLain Pope of Acworth. George graduated from North Cobb High School, Class of 1963, where he played football and baseball. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966 as a medic with the 196th light infantry brigade. Upon returning stateside and being discharged from the military, George attended West Georgia College where he earned three degrees. He worked at West Georgia College for 13 years before going to work for the Carroll County School System, where he would remain for the rest of his career. George served as the assistant principal of Villa Rica High School and Bowdon High School, and as the principal of the alternative school. He closed out his career as the Director of Maintenance and Facilities.
George was very active in civic groups in Carrollton throughout his life. He was a member of the Carrollton Jaycees and Carrollton Kiwanis. He was also a faithful and active member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees, including the missions committee, and he worked to start the Hispanic Ministry at Carrollton First UMC. George was very active in high school officiating and Gulf South Conference officiating. In 1980, he was elected by his peers as the Official of the Year. He was always active with his children’s schools and school activities.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. However, in his later years, he was unable to continue those interests, as he was chasing kids and grandkids to ball fields. George also pursued a doctoral degree from Southern Miss during this period.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Pope Farrar; brother, Donald Pope; and nephew, William Farrar.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Maryellen Simmons Pope; his four wonderful children, Wesley Pope, Leann Pope Thomason (John), Samantha Ellen Pope and George Wesley Pope III “Trey”; grandchildren, Preston Hale (Kirsten), Julia Thomason and Cal Pope; great-granddaughter, Baylor Kate Hale; sister, Pat Chilton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Wally Dedman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
The following gentleman will be seated as pallbearers: Wayne Garner, Kenneth Cooke, Brett Ledbetter, Tony Dermo, Brad Cole, Terry Langley, Preston Hale, Craig Dodson, Robert Kenimer, Carl Cooke, Larry Hutchinson and John Thomason. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
