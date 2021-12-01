George Wendell “Pete” Cohran, 96, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow the visitation.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
