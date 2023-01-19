George Nicholas Poland, 66, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of the late Mr. John Poland and the late Helen Victoria Wegrzynowski Poland.

Mr. Poland was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving the country at Fort Knox He was a military police officer and a federal marshall at the White House. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He never met a stranger.

