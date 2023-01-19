George Nicholas Poland, 66, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of the late Mr. John Poland and the late Helen Victoria Wegrzynowski Poland.
Mr. Poland was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving the country at Fort Knox He was a military police officer and a federal marshall at the White House. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He never met a stranger.
George is survived by his wife of thirty years, Sylvia Denise Moran Poland of Villa Rica; daughter, Laura Gayle Poland of Michigan; son, Nicholas John Poland of Michigan; numerous brothers and sisters; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. There are no further arrangements at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
