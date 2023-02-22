George Harris Hamner, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was born June 28, 1934, in Selma, Alabama, to the late Dr. Robert Harper Hamner and Aline Langford Hamner.
George was a faithful husband and a caring and compassionate father. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hamner.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Charlotte Hamner; his children, Claire Whiteman of Midland, Michigan, Dr. Michael and Teressa Hamner of Roopville, Georgia, and Matthew and Svitlana Hamner of Memphis, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Luke, Nathan and Alexis Whiteman, Callie Garrett, Meka, Madison and David Hamner and Katya and Sophia; and two great grandchildren, Caleb and John Garrett.
In keeping with George’s wishes his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel have charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of George Hamner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.