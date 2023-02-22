George Harris Hamner

George Harris Hamner, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was born June 28, 1934, in Selma, Alabama, to the late Dr. Robert Harper Hamner and Aline Langford Hamner.

George was a faithful husband and a caring and compassionate father. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

To plant a tree in memory of George Hamner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos