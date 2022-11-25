George Edward Hurst

George Edward Hurst, 88, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1934. He is the son of the late Arvil Hurst and the late Ruth York Hurst.

George was a devoted family man. He was married to the love of his life, Martha Hurst, for forty seven years. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corp, and he grew up in Columbus, Georgia where he was an All-State running back at Columbus High School. George graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Real Estate. He spent several decades in the Smyrna community before moving to Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica, Georgia, where he was a devoted member of the Fairfield American Legion 338. George was always friendly, and was a laid back, humble man.

