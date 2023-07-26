George “Buddy” Rembert Crowe, 77, of Carrollton passed away Monday July 24, 2023 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer and recent head injury about a week before his passing. He was born on September 24, 1945 to the late Ralph and Doris (Rembert) Crowe in Woodruff, S.C.
Following the passing of his father, George attended Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA before moving to Tryon, N.C. where he graduated high school. While at Tryon the athletic and academic standout, met his high school sweetheart Janice (Gilbert) Crowe and they were married July 13, 1963 following their graduation.
George attended Clemson University where he earned a degree in Industrial Management. While at Clemson he and Jan started a family adding a daughter Kelly and son Dan during their time there and established a family tradition of Clemson graduates.
After starting his career in the Carolinas, he made his way to Carrollton, GA in 1980 and found the community he would call home for the rest of his life. He worked for CBS/Sony Music in Carrollton where he retired after 24 years of service. He later worked for OFS and Southwire before retiring again to spend time with friends and family.
George’s love of travel and adventure took him and Jan throughout the country, including trips to Alaska. They loved traveling to the National Parks and “wandering” around the country to explore all the interesting sites they came across. His favorite trips included those with family and friends, but he especially loved traveling to see his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, often following them to countless sporting events and activities. He also loved his Clemson Tigers, traveling to see them play and cheering them on to victory.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Gilbert Crowe; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Crowe Marlar and John; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Brian and Ana Crowe; grandchildren, Davis (Casey) Buckner Marlar, Clay Nelson Marlar, Colin Micheal Crowe, Declan Conner Crowe, Hunter Raines Crowe; great grandchildren, Mason Buckner Marlar, Madison Nicole Marlar; sister and brother-in-law, Laura Marie and Fred Sutherland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Lee Bryson and Garland F. Bryson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Brown and Rev. Ken Stephens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or Palliative Care, Tanner Medical Foundation, PO Box 695, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
