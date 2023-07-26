George “Buddy” Rembert Crowe

George “Buddy” Rembert Crowe, 77, of Carrollton passed away Monday July 24, 2023 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer and recent head injury about a week before his passing. He was born on September 24, 1945 to the late Ralph and Doris (Rembert) Crowe in Woodruff, S.C.

Following the passing of his father, George attended Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA before moving to Tryon, N.C. where he graduated high school. While at Tryon the athletic and academic standout, met his high school sweetheart Janice (Gilbert) Crowe and they were married July 13, 1963 following their graduation.