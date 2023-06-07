George Britt Band

The George Britt Band features George Britt on guitar and vocals, Mark Lyle on guitar and vocals, Jimmy Caldwell on keyboards, guitar and vocals, Tim Hamilton on pedal steel and vocals, Jerry Rollins on bass and Jim Findley on drums. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Amp’s "Locals Live Concert Series" in Carrollton continues Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. with performances by the George Britt Band and Dakota Dodge.

Dakota Dodge has played rock and country rock tunes in the west Georgia area for more than a decade. The band is made up of Katie Pollard on vocals and guitar, Joel Pollard on vocals and guitar, Carrollton guitar icon Marc Rowe on guitar and vocals, Avery Kelly on bass, Derek Able on drums and vocals, Ed Hogan on keyboards and Howard Seeman on guitar and vocals.