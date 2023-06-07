The Amp’s "Locals Live Concert Series" in Carrollton continues Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. with performances by the George Britt Band and Dakota Dodge.
Dakota Dodge has played rock and country rock tunes in the west Georgia area for more than a decade. The band is made up of Katie Pollard on vocals and guitar, Joel Pollard on vocals and guitar, Carrollton guitar icon Marc Rowe on guitar and vocals, Avery Kelly on bass, Derek Able on drums and vocals, Ed Hogan on keyboards and Howard Seeman on guitar and vocals.
The George Britt Band features George Britt on guitar and vocals, Mark Lyle on guitar and vocals, Jimmy Caldwell on keyboards, guitar and vocals, Tim Hamilton on pedal steel and vocals, Jerry Rollins on bass and Jim Findley on drums. The Britt band combines traditional and contemporary country music favorites with the group's original songs.
All events at The Amp are free.
No professional photography is allowed during shows at The Amp. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
What: Locals Live: George Britt Band / Dakota Dodge
When: Friday, June 16 / 7 pm
Where: The Amp at Adamson Square
