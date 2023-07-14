After two weeks as a free agent, George Bello, 21, signed with Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub (LASK) who play in the Austrian first division.
Bello grew up in Douglasville, Georgia and joined Atlanta United’s youth academy and made his way into the first during the team’s inaugural season.
During his time with Atlanta United, Bello made 59 appearances and was named an MLS All Star in 2021 and won the MLS Cup, U.S. Open, and Campeones Cup. Bello was sold to Arminia Bielefeld in January of 2022 for $2 million
Bello is making the move to his new club LASK after spending a disappointing year and a half playing for Arminia Bielefeld where the team faced relegation from the first and second division of Germany in back to back seasons. During his time with Arminia Bielefeld, Bello made 35 appearances at left back, of which only 10 were starts, and was unable to pick up a goal or assist during his stint with the German team.
LASK finished third in the Austrian first division last season which earned them a spot in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Europa League playoff round. If LASK are successful in qualifying through the playoff round, they will earn a spot in the competition’s group stage where they will face a few of the biggest teams that play across Europe’s top leagues.
Bello will be hoping to use the pedigree that comes with performing in the UEFA Europa League to work himself back into the United States National Team conversation. Bello has made seven appearances for the national team, but has been phased out of the team, not earning a call up or an appearance since his 30 minute cameo in the United States 5-0 victory over Grenada on June 10, 2022.
LASK has one more pre-season friendly on July 15, against First Vienna who play in the second division of Austria. The team begins their competitive season in the Austrian Cup against SC Röthis on July 21, and begin their league games on July 28 against SK Rapid Wien who finished in fourth place last season.
Bello made the decision to join LASK despite alleged interest coming from teams in the MLS and other parts of Europe. Bello will have to compete for minutes with 29 year old Austrian left back, René Renner, who scored one goal and picked up two assists for LASK last season while starting 29 matches.
Bello’s signed until July of 2026 taking his contract all the way up to the next World Cup when he will be 24 years old.
