At last, it is a cool morning. These past weeks they've been few and far between. Lately, most mornings are hot and tired by the time they get halfway done.
But at last, a cool morning has finally come and I am stealing a few minutes from my day to enjoy it.
I'm on the back porch, listening to the cool morning's voice. It's different from the voices of the overheated mornings we've been having lately. Those are filled with the burr of cicadas, sounding the alarm as the sweltering Heat squats down on us, stopping by for a nice long visit with its old friend Humidity.
When Heat comes to call, the woods become silent. Crows take to the ground, hiding in small murders under big shade trees. The dogs start looking for a cave -- under the porch, under the truck, any one will do. Even the spiders abandon their webs and take up work on the third shift, saving their web time for cooler nighttime.
This cool morning has a different song. It’s a softer one, blurry with mist. Through the woods and over the hill, I can hear the cars up on the highway, making tracks along the wet pavement. The road seems quiet this morning, and I wonder if the price of gas has cut down on traffic. I’m not sure about the rest of you, but with the increased cost of filling up a tank, it’s pretty easy these days to think of a reason to stay home.
Across the road, in the pine trees, I hear a rain crow. It “whoowhooowhoooes” like a daytime owl. My grandmother, Miss Hattie, always said that rain crows were a sure sign of rain. Not that I would mind a little rain. I don’t like it when the soil gets chalky and dry. I like it to stay damp and dark, like coffee grounds.
Cool mornings remind me of chickens and make me think fondly of flocks gone by. When I had chickens, they always liked cool mornings. The chickens were busier than ever, canvassing the yard for bugs.
In this cooler air, I think they found better hunting. The birds got to work under the bushes, scratching in the bark and leaves, looking for unfortunate grubs. A big yellow hen (I called her “Butter”) lead a pair of teenaged chickens from spot to spot. The hen dug anew in soil and sticks and made a discovery. Excitedly she “chut, chut, chuted,” calling the young to the feast. They darted in and grabbed the prize. Then the hen dug again.
Next, I heard the new chick coming around the side of the house. She didn’t make chicken noises yet. Her voice hadn’t changed and she was still in "cheeping" mode. She was still so young that I wasn’t even sure it was a “she.” The chick was a feather foot,” a silly-looking bird that looked like she was wearing a pair of fuzzy ski boots.
The chick rounded the corner and was close by when the old white hen made her second discovery. The old hen chut-chutted again, calling her teenagers in for breakfast. They came running. But the baby chick has also learned that “food discovery” noise and darted in to try and grab the grub.
Bad plan on her part. She was rewarded by a peck to the head by one of the teenaged chickens and she beat feet back to her own mama hen, yelling her little fluffy head off.
This caused the guineas to come flooding in, shrilling their fool heads off. It seemed they’d become the self-appointed guardians of the chick. They ran back and forth, puffed up, jerking their wings up and down. Their neck feathers stick out like a bottlebrush and they chased the teenaged chickens off the porch.
From there, they took to flight, still in full voice, and landed on the tin roof of the porch with a dreadful clatter. From the top of the house they yelled, "Hey, you teenage chickens better lay off our baby chick." Or something to that effect. I mildly considering throwing a rock at them to try and dislodge them from their ranting perch, but there were no throwing-size rocks within sight. However, the dog’s water bowl was starting to look aerodynamic.
By now the geese had joined the party. They had been grazing quietly on the newly cut lawn, just the other side of the yard, but the guinea’s display startled them and now they joined the cacophony. They started to wheel around the yard, wings outstretched as far as arms, flapping and honking. It sounded like three tugboats had been set loose in the yard.
The cicadas snapped me out of my poultry memories. They started late this morning like they'd slept in. I’m afraid their buzz saw serenade is heralding the start of another blistering day. So I’m going inside.
I figure the Heat will be coming soon, and with it, friend Humidity. I want to leave the party before they get here so I abandon the porch swing and make my fond farewells to cool morning.
