Do you ever have vivid dreams that feel so real that they wake you from sleep? I had a wing-dinger a few years ago — one that was so clear that it compelled me to rise from my pillow and write it all down before I forgot it. So, I’m sharing it with all of you, just as I dreamed it.
The dream began with great honor — I was to be a guest speaker at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church on the occasion of their Christmas Eve Service. I arrived there but realized that I hadn’t prepared a sermon. I knew mama was inside, sitting with the rest of the congregation, waiting for the service to begin. She was waiting there in the church where she and my daddy were wed in 1961 — waiting to hear words of wisdom drop like pearls from her youngest daughter’s lips.
Did I mention that my daddy had been a young preacher there as well? So, no pressure.
I discovered that I didn’t have my computer with me — not even notes scrawled on paper. I looked in the Bible to find the Christmas story. Matthew, Mark, Luke, John. As I turned the onionskin pages, I couldn’t find it there. I was not prepared to speak. And, as in many stress-dreams, I didn’t have any clothes on. Not a stitch. Let me tell you when you’re about to be called to the pulpit to deliver a sermon that you haven’t managed to write yet, clothed in righteousness doesn’t count for much.
Church hadn’t started yet. I could hear them gathering in the sanctuary, voices high pitched and excited about the program that was to come. I could imagine mama sitting there, her face glowing with pride as friends and neighbors came to speak to her. I began to frantically search the empty Sunday school rooms for something, anything to wear. I found, in a deserted closet, a white terry cloth bathrobe that I imagined had been used to dress a Wise Man in a Christmas Pageant past. I put it on, grateful for the covering of my nakedness, but I was perplexed about how to explain my unconventional garb to the rest of the congregation. I tried to come up with a story, but I came up dry.
Still uninspired, I entered the sanctuary from the back. The clock read 11:09 so I was already late for the service. I could tell the preacher was relieved to see me, despite my strange mode of dress. He had been stalling for time (I was nine minutes late) and they’d been singing Christmas carols.
I walked down the aisle toward the pulpit. Every eye was on me and I could hear everyone whispering about the old bathrobe. I moved slowly forward, with no idea about what I was going to say. So I prayed earnestly, “Lord, give me the words.” I stepped up and leaned on the pulpit that I’m certain my father must have used. And suddenly, in a flash, I knew exactly what to say.
“I bring you greetings from Cesar Augustus, Emperor of Rome, Judea, and all points in between. I have traveled these many arduous miles at the request of the Emperor to come and investigate rumors that have fallen on his ears. Rumors that have concerned him greatly. Rumors that have caused him to send his envoy here — to Bethlehem to deliver this message. The scroll is addressed “Joseph of Nazareth, Shepherd’s Hovel, Bethlehem, Judea.”
As I spoke from the pulpit, I realized that the bathrobe safely wrapped around my frame looked like a toga. A rolled-up bulletin in my hand had become a scroll. I held the scroll before me.
“Now what do you think this scroll contains? Is it a notification of back taxes owed? Is it a congratulation for the birth of a son? For a child whose birth will change the hearts of humankind and bring down the Roman Empire?”
I had the crowd on the edge of their seat. What was in the scroll that was to be delivered to the parents of Christ? I began to unroll it.
I woke at that point and found myself safely tucked into my warm bed. There was no crowd, no expectations. No public nakedness. I lay there for a minute and considered going back to sleep, to see if I could recapture the moment and finish the story. But the dream had been so vivid, the message so clear that I was compelled to rise and try to write it down.
What had been in the scroll? I won’t ever know. But what I am certain of? That, in my dream, in my hour of need, I called on God and was answered with inspiration. And that, with an old bathrobe, was all I needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.