Years ago (back in Aught-3), we had some big excitement on the farm. One day the phone rang and it was Pop. His voice had a hard edge on it that I don’t hear very often. “Mimi, you need to get your dogs in and lock the doors. There’s a convict on the loose.”
Now for those of you who don’t know much about our family spread, I have to fill you in before we continue with the story. We all lived on the outer edge of a good-sized farm. I could cut through the woods at a brisk trot and get to any family domicile in about 15 minutes. But in between all those houses lies an unpopulated wilderness where cows and wild things live.
First I called the dogs inside. Second, I located a sidearm and put it in close reach. Then I called Pop back to find out what was going on. He said that Mama had been on her way home from town and she passed the Latimer place, next door to ours. There were several patrol cars parked all around. A vehicle had been stopped on the road. Mama saw a woman had been apprehended but there were deputies “high-tailin” it across the pasture, toward our place. Our neighbor was standing out in the yard so Mama stopped and asked: "hi what was going on."
Apparently, a routine traffic stop turned into a police pursuit, right into our woods. They were bringing in bloodhounds. So mama hot-footed it home and spread the word. Pop called me and I got on the phone and called the neighborhood. I called everybody within a quarter-mile, mostly leaving messages on answering machines. I’m sure folks were mighty puzzled when they got home and wondered if their neighbor – the crazy dog lady – had finally gone right over the edge. But there wasn’t time to worry about what the neighbors thought. There was a bad man on the run!
I sat down to wait for word. At one point, I could hear the hounds baying deep and hollow through the woods. Mama called with updates from Command Central. The deputies weren’t very forthcoming with information about the man they were chasing but were full of praise about how green our pastures were and told Mama what fine goats we had. Pop wanted to ride with them. He knows all the hidey-holes on the place. But the officers were moving on and I think there might e something in the rules about non-personnel getting involved in the chase.
At this point, we lost sight of them. The cars moved away from the Latimer farm and headed to points unknown. So I waited for the news, enduring the stink of my three big yard dogs that were breathing up all the air in my tiny office. In a little while, Mama called back and said the suspect had been spotted again, heading toward Folds Road.
One of our neighbors had been on her way home when she saw a man with a long, blond ponytail running for all he was worth out of the pasture, followed by deputies and bloodhounds. She was wondering if we knew what was going on. She also said she spied two other men trotting up the road away from the ruckus and wondered if they were mixed up in the chase. Mama told her there was just one suspect so we tried to figure out who the other two men were. I speculated if I’d been walking down Folds Road, minding my own business and I heard men yelling and bloodhounds baying, I would have probably made some pretty quick tracks myself.
We were never sure if the suspect was apprehended. We just knew he was no longer in our neck of the woods. So taking a collective breath, we all stuck our noses out of our doors and peered suspiciously into the damp afternoon. The dogs blundered down the front stirs, frisking and fighting, stopping to sniff the anxious air. Then they started barking.
That’s when I heard the plaintive cry, coming from up the road. Vesta was in their old white truck, yelling at the top of her lungs “Flo … Flo … here goat, goat, goat.”
I stood on the edge of the road, peering through the misting rain. Vesta spotted me and pulled over. The dogs circled her truck, wagging tails and sniffing. “Goat’s gone.” She fussed. “Which one?” I queried. “ALL OF THEM!” She lamented. It seems all the excitement spooked the herd and they had taken off to worlds unknown.
Darkness was looming in. The goats were lost and most of them were on the verge of having babies. So I piled into the truck and we went on our own high-speed chase. Bumping across the terraced fields, surging through mud-holes, we hunted high and low. Squinting through the new green of the woods, across the spring pastures, we searched for white patches.
Finally, just about dark, we ran up on Pop driving his golf cart. He had spotted them, far on the other side of the farm. So Vesta and Pop took off with a bucket of feed and brought the lost goats home to safety. All was quiet on the Carroll County front.
