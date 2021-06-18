Catching snakes is curiously thrilling. It’s a little like being a fireman, hearing the bell, gathering your gear, running out the door. You jump into your car and peel out the driveway like Dale Earnhardt at Talladega. If I had a police light to slap on the top of the car, I would.
Last week, I’d just gotten home when the Snake Line rang. It was Vesta. They’ve been losing about a half dozen eggs a day and she thought the culprit was probably a snake. Vesta isn’t afraid of anything in the world – not rabid dogs, psychopathic killers, and even snippy salespeople. But she is afraid of snakes. So when one gets in the henhouse, she calls me to come and extract it.
This week, Vesta has had grandkids visiting. They live in the city and don’t often see farm animals, so the creatures that live and work there fascinate them. Especially the chickens. Those kids spent all the livelong day following chickens around, herding them, catching them, petting them. It was even considered a treat to take the leftover vegetable bits out to feed the birds.
But the most favorite thing was gathering the eggs. There is something wonderful about knowing that a bright-eyed hen produced your breakfast.
However, there was a fly in the ointment. There were fewer eggs than usual. A lot fewer. Usual suspect? A rat snake. Vesta enlisted the children to keep an eye out for the interloping snake and they performed that duty like clockwork, peeping into the nest boxes five and six times a day.
Finally, they hit pay dirt. The snake was lodged behind the laying boxes and had pulled its six-foot body up into coils behind the metal edge. But there was one coil she couldn’t fit in there and it was sticking out. It looked like a small radial tire. That’s how the kids spotted her.
When I got there, everybody was hopping around like jumping beans. Extended family members were there too, lined up on the edge of the yard, watching the henhouse. When I announced my arrival, a cheer went up. Nobody is ever happier to see me arrive than when a snake needs catching.
The children had all gone into the henhouse, amazingly close to the snake’s hiding place. They were jumping up and down, excited and scared. They cried out in shrill voices, “It’s right here! It’s right here!” So I put on my gloves and waded in.
I could see the snake, but couldn’t reach her, so we had to disassemble the hen-roost. I pulled the roost apart, handing out the chicken manure encrusted pieces. The kids all backed out obediently, waiting.
I peered over the edge of the laying box and saw the snake’s head. It was in a state of alarm (who wouldn't be with six squealing kids in the vicinity?) and would probably strike if provoked. I had the kids run out and find me a small forked stick.
After a few seconds of scrambling, they returned with the perfect one. I used the stick to firmly pin down the head and was able to get hold of it with my gloved hand. I pulled its head out pretty easily but then had to get the rest out.
Snakes are stronger than you’d think and it was firmly lodged between the wall and the nesting box. I tried not to hurt it but had to pull hard to get her out, grunting with exertion. To the gathered crowd outside, it must have sounded like a terrible battle.
Finally, I got it out and the snake started twining around both my arms. It was dark charcoal gray with pale yellow markings. A little over 6 feet long. Its head was elegant, shaped like a magnolia leaf.
So, with the snake captured, I stepped outside the henhouse. The kids came flooding in and immediately wanted to touch it. They were amazed at how smooth its skin was and one exclaimed, “It feels like diamonds!” The littlest grand boy wanted none of it. He was hiding in the basement, safe from any reptilian encounters.
I managed to move the snake to one arm and pulled a pillowcase out of my belt. Then I carefully dislodged the coils and dropped the snake into the bag, releasing its head at the very last. Tying it in a knot I let the bag hang and the kids gingerly touched it. They squealed when the snake shifted under the fabric.
I drove the snake over to mama’s house. She’s been needing a chipmunk deterrent, plus we’ve heard that big black snakes also keep copperheads at bay, so mama had dibs on the next henhouse snake. I opened the bag, laying it gently on the ground. Then I poured out the snake.
It remained coiled for a minute, but after a little encouragement, she slithered into the ivy. Mama named her Lizzzie (with an extra "z" for the hissing sound). Since then, Lizzzie has been spotted sunning on the patio by the side door and mama has proclaimed her to be a “well-mannered snake.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.