This morning, as Pixie and I stood in the GreenBelt parking lot, a flock of geese glided in low, over our heads. We heard them “Kronk-kronking” long before we laid eyes on them. They flew in a “v,” as you might expect, and continued their orderly flight until they had passed over the trees and out of our sight.
I know some of you aren’t big fans of Canadian geese. Especially some of you who live next to lakes. I love them. I love their grace on the water, their generally fussy temperaments, and their devotion to their mates.
A while ago (a “while” meaning “20 years ago”) a friend of mine called me and asked me if I could adopt a pair of juvenile geese. She lived next door to some young college students and found, in a cardboard box, on their front porch, this pair of young birds. They had no water or food and were crying piteously.
Like any mother would have done, she marched to the front door, picked up the box, and notified the students that she was commandeering the babies for their own good. She brought the birds here and I took over their care.
I kept them in the laundry room for the first couple of nights. Then I turned them out with the chickens. Turns out chickens don’t like Canadian geese either, so I had to rescue the babies and they had to hang around with me — not in the house. When I was outside working, they became my constant companions.
I called them “Knick Knack” and “Paddywack” and fostered the pair for about a year. One night Knick Knack was killed by a varmint. We think it was an owl. Paddywack was left alone in the world. That’s when she really bonded with me.
Sometimes I went out into the grassy field and sat with her while she grazed. She’d eventually tire of the grass and come over to see what I was doing. While I sat picture still, she moved around me, tugging gently at my clothes with her horn-hard beak, squeezing my fingers, rustling in my hair.
People who haven’t had geese might not understand my attachment. I loved that goose as much as somebody might love a dog … or a cat.
She followed me around the yard when I did chores. She followed along behind the dogs and me when we went for walks in the woods. Her favorite thing to do was go down to the lake, where she swam to her heart’s delight. But when it was time to go, I called her, once, twice, “K-ronk! K-ronk!” and she toddled up onto the shore and followed us home.
She was loyal to me like few other things on this earth have been.
One day Paddywack started to act broody. She fussed at the brainless chickens, lowering her head and snaking her elegant black neck. I realized, as I started to see winter fade around us, that she was being pulled away by the coming spring.
So when she disappeared, I searched, but never saw a single feather left behind. I speculated that she must have flown off to find a mate. But then my brother-in-law called and told me that he’d seen a lone goose in his pasture about a mile down the road, so I went and looked. It was Paddywack, sure enough.
Fearing she was lost, I brought her home, but I made a deal with her. If she truly wanted to leave, she could, and I wouldn’t come looking for her again.
We sat in the field. She was her old self, gently grooming my hair and peeping contentedly.
She only stayed a handful of days before she disappeared again. You see, Paddywack was a wild thing and needed to return to her world. I mourned her loss … like I would have any friend, but life continued.
One day, after work, I decided to take a walk to the lake. Last spring a pair of mated geese had taken up residence there. I thought, in a mild flight of fancy, that geese might come back again this year. I thought, as I treaded softly up the rise that overlooks the water, that I might see an old friend beginning a new life.
The wind blew mist from the west into my face. I topped the hill. The wind died down, leaving the water still. Across the way, I could see a perfect reflection of the tall pines that lined the bank.
I wish I could tell you that I saw her there, gliding with a perfectly sleek male across the glassy lake. I wish I could say that I called for her and she swam over to be petted. But it didn’t happen. She wasn’t there. I called once, twice, “K-ronk! K-ronk!” but it sounded hollow across the empty lake.
I took one last look at the lake and turned for home. I thought about my goose as we made our way back to the house. Thought about how much I would miss her. Thought about how much it hurt to lose my Pretty Paddywack.
But that’s what happens when you love a wild thing. Someday it will be time for it to go.
