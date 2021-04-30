My friend Denise came over to help me paint banners. We are hanging them on the fence at the church to alert the general public about a free Tai Chi class that we’re starting there on Sunday mornings.
I have been teaching Tai Chi for a couple of years and am completely sold on the benefits of increasing movement stability and lowering stress, so the church is letting me offer the class on the back lawn. Hence the banners.
It would have been much easier to order some vinyl ones, but they are costly, and you know how Presbyterians like to pinch a penny. I harvested one of Johnny’s old canvas drop cloths (paint-spattered) and cut it in half, length-wise.
Then a decision had to be made about what to paint on them. The text was decided on by a committee (Presbyterians), but no background had been suggested. I decided to paint the banners to look like sky because there’s nothing more calming than fluffy white clouds drifting by.
I asked Denise if she’d like to come help, and she said she would.
Now, I like to dabble in crafts, but a painter I’m not. Denise had confessed to me that she wasn’t a painter either. But we were just painting a sky — blue background and white clouds. How hard could that be?
I gathered the essential supplies: paint, brushes and breakfast smoothies. Denise got there at the appointed time. I was feeling pretty confident that we could make a sky. Denise joined in, and soon we were covering yards of cloth (and ourselves) in sky blue paint.
We quickly ran into a snag. I hadn’t taken into account that the coarse fabric soaked up paint like a sponge. Even after two coats, old paint blotches still showed through. It definitely didn’t look like a sky. So we reloaded our paint rollers and applied yet another coat.
Finally, the blue was smooth and clouds were applied. We had given it our best shot. “A-for-Effort.” And it would make a perfectly fine background for the Tai Chi banner. But it didn’t look like a sky.
Denise headed home and Johnny came home for lunch. By the time I got outside again, the banners had dried, so I held one up to have a look. It looked fine.
Flipping it over, I discovered the back was still covered in old spattered paint. The banners were going to be installed on a chainlink fence, so the backs would show too. It looked like the backs were going to have to be painted, too.
What color? I used gold paint because we had lots of it. It was kind of soft metallic gold, like a French chocolate box.
Well, the back of the sign was just as thirsty as the front of the sign had been, and I slopped on a couple of layers just to get good coverage. When every inch of the canvas was covered and every paint spatter was obscured, I sat down to “blow a little” (that’s what my Grandma Holcomb called “catching your breath”).
It was pleasant outside. The sky was overcast and a gentle breeze was stirring around, making the wind chimes sing.
Across the hollow, somebody hunted squirrels. I heard the dog bark and the sharp report of the rifle. This made the crows start carrying on and set the birds off. They shrilled and chattered their alarm.
The mailperson rolled by and dropped off our daily supply of junk mail. The rusty hinge on the mailbox complained as it was opened and shut.
A few tractors put-putted by. Because they were bailing hay in the field up the road, the tractor traffic had increased considerably.
Finally, all the birds settled down and it became quiet again. I literally sat and watched paint dry.
Eventually, I tested the edge with my fingertips and determined that the gold paint was dry enough to touch. I pulled up the corner of the canvas and took a peek. I found to my horror that the gold paint had bled through the fabric. Not just in a place or two, It had bled all over it. It was spoiled.
That’s the kind of surprise that might make some folks talk ugly. I bit my tongue and flipped over the banner to access the damage. It was no longer a blue sky with clouds. In the places where the gold paint bled through it looked like it was strewn with stars. There were constellations and galaxies of stars. The humble sky that we had painted had been adorned and now shone with celestial light.
After everything dried, I went back to access what we had. It was fine. In fact, it looked like a fancy faux paint treatment. Maybe like you’d find on the wall of a Roman bath. But it sure didn’t look like a sky.
Only God can make a sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.