Gentry: Accepting the pink gloves

I tend to be hard on my hands, so Mama gave me a pair of gardening gloves. Although I always try to be thankful when anybody gives me anything, I have to confess, I wasn’t quite sure about those gloves. They were well made from sturdy cotton, to be sure, but they had flowers on them. Pink ones.
If you don’t know me well, you might not be aware that I’m a recovering tomboy. Although I have made some compromises to femininity (painted toenails being one), and although I know pink is a great color that represents the movement to stamp out breast cancer (for which I have great respect), I have still maintained a faint aversion to pink.
Now, I’ve used gloves before, although I’m more likely to go barehanded into battle against our shaggy flowerbeds and hard-packed dirt. I’ve been known to dig holes and prune green briars with my bare fingers, so maybe gloves weren’t such a bad idea.
It’s just that they were “older ladies” gloves. The kind you start wearing when you become … an older lady. Although I’ve successfully dodged the preliminary AARP notices I’ve been getting in the mail, slightly stiffer joints and an undeniable increase in my need for my reading glasses have got me thinking about my own mortality. So, wearing older lady gloves seemed like another nail in the coffin.
But the other day, when I came home with a plant from my brother’s house that I needed to get into the ground, I swallowed back my last vestures of tomboy-ism and put those pink gloves on.
The first thing I noticed was the fit. Like, dare I say, “a glove.” Not at all like the universal-sized rubber-palmed gloves that I tended to use. In that better fit, I found more dexterity.
I didn’t have long to ponder the finer points of a work glove, though. The early morning air was crisp and cool. It smelled like wet moss and warm pine bark. The beautiful day was perfect, so I didn’t want to tarry. I flexed my pink-gloved hands and grabbed the shovel.
I picked a good place for the plant. Partial shade. I dug. The first spadeful of soil revealed the ground was moist about four inches down. We’ve had a wet winter and the ground is ready for the new growth that spring will bring.
After I got the plant squared away, I drug up the water hose to give it a good drink. During the dragging of the hose, I got my hands soaked with water. The pink gloves responded beautifully – the cotton fabric breathed well and dried quickly.
After that, I tried to do some weeding. The soil didn’t want to let go of the big hunks of grass, so I pulled smaller pieces and made slow but steady progress.
I weeded around a rock wall where a black widow spider had made its lair. I got as close as I dared to the dark crevices between the rocks, and I felt much safer with my fingers encased in pink flower petals.
Then I found a mossy log in the woods that needed moving to our shade garden. I picked it up to find that I enjoyed the process much more not having to worry about the smear of slugs on the bottom of the wood.
There might be a reason that all these generations of smart gardening ladies have always worn these gloves.
Just then, I heard some clop clopping coming from down the road. It was the brothers, Richard and Ricky. We all call them “the cowboys” around here. They ride by our house when the weather is pretty. When their horses see me out working in the yard, they always pull in because they know I’ll give them something to eat.
The horses pulled into the driveway. I brought them some old refrigerator apples to munch on. While they ate, the brothers and I chewed the fat for a minute or two, like neighbors tend to do. They asked about our family. I asked about theirs.
The funny thing was that they noticed my accessories. Richard commented to Ricky, “Look there, Mimi’s wearing some new gloves.”
I showed them proudly, no longer ashamed of the granny pink. “My mama gave them to me.”
Richard laughed and said, “That’s cause your mama knows you’re hard on your hands.”
You said a mouthful there, mister.
