We’ve got a thief in our midst. Every night he wrestles the lid off the metal garbage can and hangs head first, eating his fill, until we turn the carport light on and he saunters off, unapologetic.
You may have guessed, he’s a raccoon. Pixie isn’t big enough to do anything about him. He probably outweighs her about 15 pounds. Now, I know all of you have seen the cute videos of raccoons getting into mild mischief in somebody’s kitchen, but I assure you, raccoons are dangerous.
Years ago, when our best dog, Big Sophie was a young and her muzzle was black as coal, she made her name as a raccoon dog. One night I got home after dark and headed for the goat barn to feed the animals. Ordinarily I’d get a flashlight for this job. You see, in barns and feed rooms where corn is kept, there are usually small interlopers that come and help themselves to the leavings. If you’ve ever had a mouse run across your hand at the bottom of a bag of cracked corn, you’ll know that avoidance is the best policy. So flashlights come in handy. But the batteries on mine were long dead and I hadn’t remembered to replace them.
So, before I went into the goat barn I decided to send Big Sophie in front of me, into the dark. Popping the hasp on the lock, I opened the door to the feed room. In the back I heard something scuttling…something much bigger than a mouse. Stepping back, I sent Big Sophie ahead of me. She leapt into the dark feed room. That’s when the frenzy began.
There was a series of crashes and a trashcan got knocked over. Sophie was barking like mad, leaping and snapping, trying to jump high enough to reach the interloper. Then there was a tearing sound as the creature burst through the screened window. Sophie, unable to follow through the high window, came bursting back out the door. The chase continued up onto the lumber pile with the creature trying to scramble to safety and Sophie scrambling up behind.
At this point, the creature made a break for it, hitting the ground running toward the woods. The moon was bright and I could see it silhouetted against the ground – much bigger than a cat. Sophie caught it before it reached the fence. That’s when the awful fight began. It sounded like a small dog, growling and snapping. My first instinct was to try and get Sophie off of it. But I realized I was helpless to do a single thing and stood there in the dark, wringing my hands. The fight seemed to go on forever.
I called Pop on my cell. He said it sounded like a coon and told me to stay clear until he could get there. So I did, listening to the animal fighting for its life…listening to Sophie yelp when it tore into her face. But she didn’t let go.
The fight lasted for about three minutes more as they rolled around the pasture, from one side to another. Finally, it got quiet. I called Sophie’s name, but she didn’t come. The geese were silent in their pen. All I could do was wait.
Finally, Pop drove up and shined his truck lights down the long hill, toward the far-side fence. I could see Big Sophie lying on the ground. She was wagging her tail weakly. I called her. “Sophie. Come on.” Sophie didn’t move. She was still on guard. Next to her was a dark lump in the grass. It wasn’t moving at all.
Pop carried a flashlight in one hand and a pistol in the other. We approached cautiously. His flashlight beam swept across the scene. Sophie’s eyes glowed green in the beam. Finally I could see what the animal was…a thirty pound raccoon. Pop cautioned me to not get close, in case it was still alive. A little closer in and we saw that it was not going to get up again. Big Sophie had ripped it open, stern to stem. She paid the price too…her face was covered with blood, torn by the raccoon’s sharp teeth and claws.
A few years ago, I lost five chickens in one night to a raccoon. The silly birds were sleeping next to the fence and the raccoon slipped its little dexterous hand through the chicken wire and pulled the heads off the birds one by one, leaving the bodies headless on the inside of the fence. Pop told me that the raccoon could have killed the geese as well, and that Sophie had probably saved them.
We checked out Sophie’s wounds. They were superficial and Pop told me that I could wait till the bright light of morning to clean them up. I asked him if we should try and get Sophie up to the house, away from the dead creature. “No.” He said. “Leave her here. She earned it.” And Sophie lay there all night long, still guarding.
