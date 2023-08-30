English Rock band Genesis had been a seminal Progressive Rock unit from its 1970 album “Trespass” onward, exchanging band members and ultimately settling on the lineup of vocalist/percussionist/flautist Peter Gabriel, lead guitarist Steve Hackett, bassist/guitarist Michael Rutherford, keyboardist Anthony Banks, and vocalist/drummer extraordinaire Phil Collins. This group went on to record increasingly popular albums from 1971 until 1975, at which point Peter Gabriel left the band, eventually establishing a solo career that continues to this day. His exit was followed by Hackett in 1977, leaving the Banks, Collins, and Rutherford trio at the helm of Genesis’s enterprises. It proved to be beneficial that two of the remaining members had been founders of the band and the third had moved into the lead vocal position as well as holding down the drums recorded on the ensuing studio albums.
Collins had proven himself a capable successor to Gabriel on the band’s first album without its original vocalist, 1976’s “A Trick of the Tail”. The live album, 1977’s “Seconds Out”, demonstrated the band’s insistence on remaining a Progressive Rock outfit, one that was willing to hire Bill Bruford, formerly of Yes and King Crimson, to be the drummer when Collins had to front the band. With its April 1978 release, “...And Then There Were Three...”, Genesis had whittled down to the trio of members, but in the process had charted the single “Follow You, Follow Me” from the album. It reached number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, and the United Kingdom Singles chart position of number seven. From these developments, the band were encouraged to record and release their March 1980 album “Duke” which garnered the singles “Turn It On Again” and “Misunderstanding”. They followed this up with September 1981’s “Abacab” which included the title track and “No Reply At All” as the album’s singles.
Having been a success on record and through their tours, the group convened to record its next record without much material already written. Though the usual approach was to develop songs that had been written in advance, the group were basically beginning with nearly a blank canvas. Engineer Hugh Padgham was brought back after “Abacab” to work on the album with the group, and he ultimately became the co-producer of the album. It would be the first record that the band recorded and mixed in their own studio, a former farm in Chiddington, Surrey, in South East England that was converted by the band. There exists a long form video of Genesis writing and recording the album that is posted on Youtube.com . Collins often mans the video recorder through which the album’s creation was commemorated.
Though Collins is the drummer in the band and the singer, it was Rutherford who programmed the percussion track on a Linn Drum Machine on which the introductory song, “Mama”, is based. Its bleakly robotic, darkly hypnotic sound introduces the track, one of the band’s most sinister in its tone. From an album reissue interview, Collins claims that it was Padgham who influened his performance because he introduced the band to the song “The Message” by early Rap band Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. The hook performed by Grandmaster Flash was a stuttered laugh prior to the chorus, and Collins found it fascinating, utilizing a similar laugh in “Mama”, but one that is much more ominous. Banks’s keyboards are equally quirky and challenging, especially because of their simplicity. Collins demonstrates a level of performance that exceeds all those previous to it, he varies his emotional delivery of the song with great depth and breadth. It is certainly one of the greatest in his career, especially once his signature-sounding drums enter the song atop the programmed Linn drum that Rutherford had created. They sound cavernous and overwhelming.
Follow-up “That’s All” proved to be a terrific foil for “Mama”. Simply melodic, led by Banks’s piano, it is a great ballad, one that bemoans a crumbling romance. Listeners loved it, sending the single all the way to number six on the Hot 100 and number 16 on the U.K. Singles chart.
