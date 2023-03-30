ATLANTA – Legislation raising the legal weight limits on commercial trucks hauling certain types of cargo in certain parts of Georgia was one of the last to gain final passage during this year’s General Assembly session.

The state House and Senate adopted the final version of House Bill 189 produced by a joint legislative conference committee after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The House passed the bill 95-75, followed within minutes by a 37-16 Senate vote.

