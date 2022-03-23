Gene Grizzard, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Mr. Grizzard was born on June 11, 1939, to the late Amon and Beth Marlow Grizzard.
He worked for Barnes Freight
Line for 23 years
and then retired
from the University of West Georgia maintenance department after another 23 years of service. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
He loved his family and friends and his dogs, Rocky and Rea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J.L. Grizzard; and his sister, Martha McIntosh.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Grizzard; his children and their spouses, Kelsie and Tony Langley, and Kale and Barbara Grizzard; his grandchildren, Victoria Daniel Williams (Austin), Jessica Daniel (Devin Rogers), Luke Grizzard, Noah, Alivia, and Tanner Langley, Shade Robinson, and Case Rogers; his siblings and their spouses, John and Becky Grizzard, Mack and Linda Grizzard, Tony and Opal Grizzard, Terry and Susan Grizzard, and Reba and Runt Entrekin; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At the family’s request, a private funeral service was held and, afterwards, Mr. Grizzard’s body was cremated.
For those wishing to do so, contributions can be made in Mr. Grizzard’s memory to support the Roy Richards Sr. Cancer center through the Tanner Foundation (www.tanner.org).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
